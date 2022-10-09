Loot Dollar (LOOTDOLLAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $468.00

Loot Dollar (LOOTDOLLAR) traded down 46.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Loot Dollar has a total market capitalization of $468.00 and approximately $14,418.00 worth of Loot Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loot Dollar token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loot Dollar has traded 82.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loot Dollar

Loot Dollar was first traded on May 10th, 2022. Loot Dollar’s official Twitter account is @lootnetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loot Dollar’s official website is lootfinance.app.

Buying and Selling Loot Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Loot Dollar (LOOTDOLLAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Loot Dollar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Loot Dollar is 0.0038762 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lootfinance.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loot Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loot Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loot Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

