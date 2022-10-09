Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $26.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

