Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 121.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $64,324.12 and $16.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is https://reddit.com/r/maecenas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas (ART) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maecenas has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 68,879,107.3791533 in circulation. The last known price of Maecenas is 0.0006098 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.maecenas.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

