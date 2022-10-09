Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,935,000. Gartner makes up approximately 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of Gartner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Gartner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

IT stock traded down $6.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.01. 360,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,496. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

