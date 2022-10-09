Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.56. 5,693,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,528. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.