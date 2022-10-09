Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 107,605 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1,231.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,605 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,934,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,080,802. The stock has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

