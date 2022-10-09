Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 42,498 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.98. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.13 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

