Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.51. 11,479,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,740,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

