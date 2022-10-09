Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2022

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.51. 11,479,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,740,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.