Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.86 and a 12 month high of $167.91.

