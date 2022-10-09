Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,993. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.