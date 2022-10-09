Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 25,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,997. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

