Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. 6,913,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

