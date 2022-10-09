Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $3.90 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 52,304,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,425,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

