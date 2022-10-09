Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.5% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,316,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

