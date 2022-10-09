Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 5,250 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,870. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

