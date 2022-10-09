Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.39. 11,051,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115,711. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

