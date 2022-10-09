Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stake Decreased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Mandiant by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,008,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,580 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mandiant in the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Mandiant in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Mandiant Price Performance

MNDT remained flat at $22.98 during trading hours on Friday. 3,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,902. Mandiant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. The business had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

