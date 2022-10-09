Marion Wealth Management Acquires 3,098 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

