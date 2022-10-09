Marion Wealth Management Buys 31,338 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,673,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 115,091 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 84,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.11. 724,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,462. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

