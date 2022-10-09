Marion Wealth Management Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

American Tower Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $6.92 on Friday, hitting $194.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.89. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $193.41 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

