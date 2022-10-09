Marion Wealth Management Has $823,000 Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Marion Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management owned 0.09% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,623,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 344,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12.

