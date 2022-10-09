Marion Wealth Management Makes New $264,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.38.

NYSE CMG traded down $28.24 on Friday, reaching $1,478.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,716. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,625.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,477.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

