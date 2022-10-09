Marion Wealth Management Purchases 319 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $10.96 on Friday, hitting $369.37. 577,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.22 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.