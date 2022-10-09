Marion Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,812. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $164.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.85.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

