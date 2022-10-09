Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Mattel Price Performance

Mattel stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. Mattel has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mattel by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

