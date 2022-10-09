Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 2 2 4 0 2.25

Profitability

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 570.69%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $19.88, indicating a potential upside of 142.67%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -19.26% 4.99% 3.46% LegalZoom.com -17.14% -49.38% -21.24%

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 0.83 -$44.96 million N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 2.77 -$108.66 million ($0.53) -15.45

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats LegalZoom.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

