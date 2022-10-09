Mercenary (MGOLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $85,340.00

Mercenary (MGOLD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Mercenary token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mercenary has a market cap of $0.08 and approximately $85,340.00 worth of Mercenary was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mercenary has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mercenary alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mercenary Profile

Mercenary’s genesis date was January 13th, 2022. Mercenary’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299 tokens. Mercenary’s official Twitter account is @mercenarybyillu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercenary’s official website is mercenary.games.

Buying and Selling Mercenary

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercenary (MGOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mercenary has a current supply of 500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mercenary is 0.00000162 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mercenary.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercenary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercenary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercenary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercenary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercenary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.