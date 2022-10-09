META WORLD Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $70,135.84 (METAD)

META WORLD (METAD) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One META WORLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. META WORLD has a total market cap of $70,135.84 and approximately $58,461.00 worth of META WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, META WORLD has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

META WORLD Token Profile

META WORLD launched on January 5th, 2022. META WORLD’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,358,118,909 tokens. The official website for META WORLD is metaworldd.net. META WORLD’s official Twitter account is @metaworld_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

META WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “META WORLD (METAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. META WORLD has a current supply of 99,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of META WORLD is 0.00000349 USD and is up 11.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $61,207.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaworldd.net.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as META WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire META WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy META WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

