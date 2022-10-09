METALANDZ ($METAZ) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

METALANDZ ($METAZ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One METALANDZ token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, METALANDZ has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. METALANDZ has a market capitalization of $9,054.63 and approximately $99,400.00 worth of METALANDZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get METALANDZ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

METALANDZ Profile

METALANDZ’s genesis date was March 5th, 2022. METALANDZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. METALANDZ’s official Twitter account is @metalandz and its Facebook page is accessible here. METALANDZ’s official website is metalandz.tech/metalandz-home.html.

METALANDZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “METALANDZ ($METAZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. METALANDZ has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of METALANDZ is 0.00000001 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $102,542.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metalandz.tech/metalandz-home.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as METALANDZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade METALANDZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase METALANDZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for METALANDZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for METALANDZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.