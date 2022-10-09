Metan Evolutions Tops One Day Volume of $13,209.00 (METAN)

Metan Evolutions (METAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Metan Evolutions has a market capitalization of $18,664.79 and $13,209.00 worth of Metan Evolutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metan Evolutions token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metan Evolutions has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metan Evolutions Token Profile

Metan Evolutions launched on February 24th, 2022. Metan Evolutions’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,865,992 tokens. Metan Evolutions’ official Twitter account is @metanevolution and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metan Evolutions is https://reddit.com/r/metanevolutions. Metan Evolutions’ official website is metanevolutions.com.

Buying and Selling Metan Evolutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Metan Evolutions (METAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metan Evolutions has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Metan Evolutions is 0.00656886 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,210.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metanevolutions.com/.”

