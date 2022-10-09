Metaverse Index Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.18 Million (MVI)

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Metaverse Index has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse Index token can now be bought for approximately $33.85 or 0.00173725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaverse Index’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 39,602 tokens. Metaverse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/v2/set/0x72e364f2abdc788b7e918bc238b21f109cd634d7. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Index’s official message board is medium.com/indexcoop.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Index (MVI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metaverse Index has a current supply of 39,602.22521405 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse Index is 29.24724802 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,156.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tokensets.com/v2/set/0x72e364F2ABdC788b7E918bc238B21f109Cd634D7.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

