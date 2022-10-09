Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance
Shares of MYBUF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.65.
About Meyer Burger Technology
Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meyer Burger Technology (MYBUF)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.