Miku (MIKU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $104,652.77

Miku (MIKU) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Miku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Miku has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Miku has a market capitalization of $104,652.77 and $10,957.00 worth of Miku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Miku Profile

Miku’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Miku’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens. Miku’s official website is mikubsc.com. Miku’s official Twitter account is @mikubsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Miku

According to CryptoCompare, “Miku (MIKU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Miku has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Miku is 0.00000021 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $735.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mikubsc.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miku using one of the exchanges listed above.

