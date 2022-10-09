MilkyWay (MILKY) Price Tops $0.0002

MilkyWay (MILKY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One MilkyWay token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MilkyWay has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. MilkyWay has a total market cap of $10,103.89 and approximately $22,023.00 worth of MilkyWay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MilkyWay

MilkyWay’s launch date was June 30th, 2022. MilkyWay’s total supply is 254,162,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,071,533 tokens. MilkyWay’s official website is milkyway.exchange. MilkyWay’s official Twitter account is @milkywaydefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MilkyWay

According to CryptoCompare, “MilkyWay (MILKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MilkyWay has a current supply of 254,162,913 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MilkyWay is 0.00019331 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $139.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milkyway.exchange/.”

