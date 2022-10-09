Minereum BSC (MNEB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7,479.34

Minereum BSC (MNEB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Minereum BSC token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minereum BSC has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Minereum BSC has a market cap of $7,479.34 and approximately $43,687.00 worth of Minereum BSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum BSC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Minereum BSC

Minereum BSC launched on June 6th, 2021. Minereum BSC’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken. Minereum BSC’s official website is bsc.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum BSC

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum BSC (MNEB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Minereum BSC has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minereum BSC is 0.00481773 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $22.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bsc.minereum.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum BSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum BSC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum BSC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum BSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum BSC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.