Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 21,794 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,150,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.