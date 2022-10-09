Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BATS:NULG traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. 83,511 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

