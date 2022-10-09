Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.52 on Friday, reaching $82.60. 10,029,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.