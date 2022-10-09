Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,807 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 291.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NUEM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,964 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

