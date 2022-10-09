Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $381,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $7.45 on Friday, hitting $161.06. 769,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,103. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

