Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 9,284 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,240,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

