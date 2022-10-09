Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.