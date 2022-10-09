Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 898 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6 %

SBUX traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. 6,606,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,230,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

