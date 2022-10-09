MoonStarter Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (MNST)

MoonStarter (MNST) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, MoonStarter has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One MoonStarter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. MoonStarter has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MoonStarter

MoonStarter’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for MoonStarter is moonstarter.net. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. MoonStarter’s official message board is moonstarter.medium.com.

MoonStarter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonStarter (MNST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonStarter has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonStarter is 0.0069515 USD and is up 10.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,423,756.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonstarter.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonStarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonStarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonStarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

