Morgan Stanley Boosts Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target to GBX 815

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 815 ($9.85) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPLCF. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Wise Price Performance

Wise stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29. Wise has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

