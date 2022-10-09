Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.54.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:MS opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.