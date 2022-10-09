MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,542 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. 12,048,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

