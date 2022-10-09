MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,168,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.