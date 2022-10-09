MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.94. 1,094,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.