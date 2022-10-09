MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $575,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $278,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE:HP traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 644,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.57 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.09%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

